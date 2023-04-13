Pete Davidson Reportedly Returning To 'SNL' For A Special Reason

Pete Davidson is returning to the place that launched his career. According to Page Six, the comedian will return to Saturday Night Live as a host on May 6th. This will be his first time taking on hosting duties and it comes almost a year after he exited the long-running sketch comedy show.

“He’s very excited to go back.[Leaving the show] has been a change of pace for him, but in a good way," a source close to Davidson told Page Six. Pete will be on the show to promote his upcoming Peacock comedy series Bupkis, which is also executive produced by SNL creator/producer Lorne Michaels. “Lorne has always been a huge supporter of Pete and his creative vision and Pete thinks the world of Lorne," the source added.

Pete had been a cast member on SNL for eight years when he performed in his final show in May 2022. For his final appearance, he said goodbye to viewers on the "Weekend Update" desk and addressed all of the gossip and controversies he'd been tangled up in during his run on the show.

Davidson is also expected to attend the Met Gala just days before his hosting duties. Last year's event, saw Davidson and his girlfriend at the time, Kim Kardashian, hit the red carpet with Kim controversially wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress. Davidson and Kim broke up in August 2022. "Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment," a source said of their decision behind parting ways.