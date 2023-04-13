Pete Davidson Reportedly Returning To 'SNL' For A Special Reason

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Pete Davidson is returning to the place that launched his career. According to Page Six, the comedian will return to Saturday Night Live as a host on May 6th. This will be his first time taking on hosting duties and it comes almost a year after he exited the long-running sketch comedy show.

“He’s very excited to go back.[Leaving the show] has been a change of pace for him, but in a good way," a source close to Davidson told Page Six. Pete will be on the show to promote his upcoming Peacock comedy series Bupkis, which is also executive produced by SNL creator/producer Lorne Michaels. “Lorne has always been a huge supporter of Pete and his creative vision and Pete thinks the world of Lorne," the source added.

Pete had been a cast member on SNL for eight years when he performed in his final show in May 2022. For his final appearance, he said goodbye to viewers on the "Weekend Update" desk and addressed all of the gossip and controversies he'd been tangled up in during his run on the show.

Davidson is also expected to attend the Met Gala just days before his hosting duties. Last year's event, saw Davidson and his girlfriend at the time, Kim Kardashian, hit the red carpet with Kim controversially wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress. Davidson and Kim broke up in August 2022. "Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment," a source said of their decision behind parting ways.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.