Chicago Restaurant Named Among 'Best Sushi Restaurants' In The US

How do you enjoy your sushi? Do you prefer to order raw Nigiri with rice, Sashimi, Maki, Uramaki, or cone-shaped Temaki? Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your sushi, there is one restaurant in Chicago that serves this dish better than anywhere else in the entire city.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to order sushi in all of Chicago is at Kai Zan. This sushi place is so good that it ranked among best places to order sushi in the entire country.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best place to order sushi in Chicago:

"Kai Zan is a Windy City-based sushi joint that meets in the middle of these two scenes. In reviews, Kai Zan is described as polished, but not extravagant; modern, yet not pompous (per Time Out). After all — this is the restaurant with a breathtaking omakase menu that can be scored for under $100. A rarity in the world of best sushi restaurants.That said, it is clean, sharp daily specials like quail egg cracked over toro maki which are silky enough to make you glad of living life in the present. Buttery fish has a certain way of doing that."

