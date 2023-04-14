Disturbing new details have been revealed in the case of Drake Bell reportedly going missing only to turn up hours later.

On Thursday (April 13) morning, Florida police reported that the 36-year-old former Nickelodeon star was considered "missing and endangered," having not been heard from since the night before. The Daytona Beach Police Department shared an updated hours later that Bell had been found safe and was in contact with law enforcement.

Orlando police became involved after Bell, who was in a hotel room in the Florida city, allegedly threatened to harm himself while texting family in California, per TMZ. According to a 911 call obtained by the outlet, someone within the Orlando Police Department was concerned about Bell's wellbeing after he reportedly had a fight with his estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling, and threatened to get drunk and hang himself.

In the call, an officer attempting to determine Bell's phone location said "there is a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife" and called the situation a "possible attempted suicide."

After news broke that he was safe, Bell broke his silence on his disappearance Thursday night, making light of the situation in a tweet, writing, "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? 😂"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or sending a text to 988. You can also chat online at 988lifeline.org.