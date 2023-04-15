New Details Emerge About Britney Spears' Upcoming Bombshell Memoir

Britney Spears is ready to tell all in her upcoming memoir, which is set to be released this fall, Page Six has learned. Insiders have revealed the completed manuscript is "inspiring" and a "groundbreaking instant best-seller."

"Britney’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship,” one source told the news outlet. "“It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari.”

The book is being written by ghostwriter Sam Lansky, who is known for profiling stars including Nicki Minaj, Adele and Madonna. It's completed, currently going through final legal revisions and is expected to be released "ahead of the holidays."

"Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. Its' truly a female empowerment story – her taking control of her life," an insider said.

"This book is a gift….There are parts of this book that every person—particularly every woman—can relate to and feel less alone," said another. "She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art. This is an inspiring read, not only because it shows the strength of Britney’s spirit, but because her story is told with such style, wit, intelligence, honesty, and without any self-pity. She is entirely winning in these pages. This book will….shake the world. I believe that it will also be a groundbreaking instant bestseller."

Britney's $15 million book deal is one of the biggest in history, followed by Barack and Michelle Obama's.