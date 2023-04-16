PHOTOS: Offset Debuts 'Massive' Back Tattoo In Honor Of TakeOff

By Logan DeLoye

April 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Offset recently shared photos of his latest tattoo with the world in honor of his late cousin and bandmate, TakeOff. The "Walk It Talk It" standout took to Instagram to show off his new ink. The "massive" tattoo spans across his whole back and depicts TakeOff in a zebra-print coat with a halo around his face, surrounded by galaxies, planets, and other designs. He captioned the photo, "Love you 4L & after."

TakeOff was murdered during a shooting incident in Houston, Texas on November 1st, 2022. Uncle and bandmate, Quavo, was present at the private party where his nephew was killed. Offset's latest tattoo is just one of many examples of how Migos have paid tribute to their beloved family member since his passing.

In January, Quavo released a new single titled, "Without You." In the song, Quavo raps about important moments being difficult to get through without his nephew by his side.

"I don't know if I'm the same without you. It ain't no gang without you/Birthdays ain't the same without you, Christmas ain't the same without you/I'ma represent your name when it's 'bout you, I wouldn't have got it out the mud without you/It's hard to see Mama Love without you."

Quavo recently announced plans to release another single for TakeOff in the coming months.

migos
