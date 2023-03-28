Quavo Teases An Upcoming Tribute To The Late TakeOff

The song arrives just weeks after Quavo released his previous single "Greatness," which was also a nod to his partner-in-rhyme. His first ode to Take "Without You" dropped back in January. He performed the emotional record during the Recording Academy's In Memorium segment at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Apparently, the show's organizers wanted Offset to join in on the tribute, but Quavo reportedly blocked it from happening.



Given all the songs he's released lately, it's possible Quavo could be planning to a drop a project dedicated to his late nephew. In his latest social post, the rapper-actor included the hashtag #RocketPower which could be a clue into the title of the project. If that's the case, then it would come just months after Quavo and TakeOff dropped their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links. Take was shot and killed just a few weeks after they dropped the album.



"Honey Bun" is set to drop on March 31.

