Quavo Teases An Upcoming Tribute To The Late TakeOff
By Tony M. Centeno
March 28, 2023
Quavo is getting ready to release another tribute to his late nephew TakeOff.
The Atlanta native took to social media on Monday, March 27, to share an image from what appears to be a music video shoot. The black-and-white photo shows Quavo standing in front of a camera as he blows out smoke from his blunt. In his caption, he announced the title of the song "Honey Bun" and confirmed his plans to release it on Friday. In a separate post he uploaded the following day, he included the official artwork for the song.
"Honey•Bun 🍯" he wrote. "Friday! #ForTake🚀"
The song arrives just weeks after Quavo released his previous single "Greatness," which was also a nod to his partner-in-rhyme. His first ode to Take "Without You" dropped back in January. He performed the emotional record during the Recording Academy's In Memorium segment at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Apparently, the show's organizers wanted Offset to join in on the tribute, but Quavo reportedly blocked it from happening.
Given all the songs he's released lately, it's possible Quavo could be planning to a drop a project dedicated to his late nephew. In his latest social post, the rapper-actor included the hashtag #RocketPower which could be a clue into the title of the project. If that's the case, then it would come just months after Quavo and TakeOff dropped their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links. Take was shot and killed just a few weeks after they dropped the album.
"Honey Bun" is set to drop on March 31.