BTS' J-Hope Shares Buzzcut & Farewell Message Ahead Of Military Enlistment
April 18, 2023
BTS' J-Hope is now the second member of the beloved K-pop boyband to start his mandatory military service in South Korea. On Monday night (April 17th) he shared a photo of his newly buzzed hair as well as a handwritten farewell message to his dedicated fans. "I will return healthy and well!!” the note read when translated into English. "I'll have a good trip!!" he also wrote in the post's caption.
The star is reportedly enlisting in the South Korean military and starting five weeks of basic training at an Army boot camp in Gangwon Province, according to a South Korean news agency called Yonhap. However, BTS' agency, BigHit Music, has not shared the official date and location of his enlistment.
In March, BigHit took to Weverse to inform fans that J-Hope had started the process of enlisting. “We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” the label told the BTS ARMY on Weverse. "We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist." For his last project before serving, J-Hope collaborated with rapper J-Cole, who the BTS member has called his "idol," on a track called "On the Street."
BTS is currently on hiatus as the members start their mandatory South Korean military service. Being the eldest member of the group, Jin documented his newly buzzed head just before leaving for a boot camp to begin his service back in December. Meanwhile, other members are still performing and making appearances before starting their own service. They plan to reunite as a full group in 2025.