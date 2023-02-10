J-Hope Invites Fans Behind The Scenes With Intimate Documentary Trailer

The first look at J-hope's intimate new documentary for Disney+ has been unveiled. J-Hope In The Box will follow the BTS member's journey to releasing his debut solo album Jack In The Box which arrived in July 2022. The project promises viewers tons of never-before-seen footage including videos of J-Hope recording in the studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the rollout of his solo era.

"People in the world don't know," J-hope says to open the trailer. "They know BTS very well. But not how BTS' J-hope makes music." The nearly two-minute teaser also features footage from his history-making performance at Lollapalooza 2022. In the documentary's initial announcement, Disney+ also promised fans would get footage from the Jack In The Box album listening party which saw J-hope being supported by his BTS bandmates.