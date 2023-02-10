J-Hope Invites Fans Behind The Scenes With Intimate Documentary Trailer
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 10, 2023
The first look at J-hope's intimate new documentary for Disney+ has been unveiled. J-Hope In The Box will follow the BTS member's journey to releasing his debut solo album Jack In The Box which arrived in July 2022. The project promises viewers tons of never-before-seen footage including videos of J-Hope recording in the studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the rollout of his solo era.
"People in the world don't know," J-hope says to open the trailer. "They know BTS very well. But not how BTS' J-hope makes music." The nearly two-minute teaser also features footage from his history-making performance at Lollapalooza 2022. In the documentary's initial announcement, Disney+ also promised fans would get footage from the Jack In The Box album listening party which saw J-hope being supported by his BTS bandmates.
In addition to J-hope's documentary, the streaming service also plans to release a "music docu-series" called BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. The series will "chart the incredible journey of 21st century pop icons BTS” and will offer fans "unprecedented access" to music and video footage of the band throughout the last nine years. The series is also said to feature a look at the daily lives of BTS' members "as they prepare for their second chapter.”
As you probably already know, BTS is currently on hiatus as the members start their mandatory South Korean military service. Being the eldest member of the group, Jin documented his newly buzzed head just before leaving for a boot camp to begin his service. Meanwhile, other members are still performing and making appearances before starting their own service.
J-hope In The Box starts streaming on February 17th on Disney+.