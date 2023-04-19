Foo Fighters Reveal Official Album Release Date, Share New Single

Foo Fighters just announced that they will be releasing a new album this summer, and we couldn't be more excited! According to Consequence of Sound, But Here We Are is set to be released at the beginning of June, standing out as the band's 11th studio album to date, and the first album release since the passing of their beloved drummer and friend, Taylor Hawkins.

In addition to announcing the creation of their latest album and its official release date, the "Learn To Fly" artists also shared a lyric video for their new single, "Rescued." A week before the single was released, the band shared "cryptic messages" to their Instagram that alluded to what fans assumed to be song lyrics. We now know that these confusing messages were lyrics to "Rescued." The new emotionally powerful ballad details the freedom and peace that comes with being rescued.