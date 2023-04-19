Two cities in Ohio each earned a spot among the best big cities to live in America, joining the ranks of other popular destinations around the country like Chicago, Nashville and New York City.

Using data from Niche's 2022 list of best places to live, Stacker compiled a list of the 50 of the best big cities to live in around the U.S., analyzing cities with a population more than 200,000. While some cities on the list may not come as much of a surprise, their placement among the rest might, such as New York City ranking in the bottom half of the list.

Cincinnati and Columbus ranked No. 37 and No. 50 overall, respectively, each housing hundreds of thousands of Ohio residents. Here's what the site had to say:

Cincinnati:

"Sitting on the Ohio River and near Indiana and Kentucky, Cincinnati is a hub of the Midwest. Large colleges like Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati employ thousands, as do corporate installations of Mitsubishi and Kroger. Locals go crazy over Skyline Chili, which serves up spaghetti covered with chili and shredded cheese."

Columbus:

"Columbus is more than just a college town — the home of Ohio State University has a historical German Village, an arts district, and botanical gardens. Hockey fans can take in a Columbus Blue Jackets game, while soccer fans soak up one of the best atmospheres in Major League Soccer at Columbus Crew matches."

These are the Top 10 best big cities to live in America:

Arlington, Virginia Plano, Texas Irvine, California Seattle, Washington San Francisco, California Madison, Wisconsin Raleigh, North Carolina Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Chandler, Arizona Minneapolis, Minnesota

Check out Stacker's full report to see all of its picks for the best big cities to live in around the country.