Blink-182 Headlining Coachella After Frank Ocean Drops Out

Coachella is once again transforming into The Rock Show during Weekend 2 as blink-182 have reportedly been added as a headlining act. The band shocked fans during the festival's first weekend with a last-minute set that saw Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge playing a show together for the first time in nearly a decade.

Variety reports that blink is reportedly set to take over as the headliner for Sunday (April 23) during Weekend 2 after Frank Ocean dropped out following medical advice. Ocean was injured in a bike accident on festival grounds days before his set during Weekend 1, but according to his rep he is unable to perform this weekend "due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg." The Blonde musician said the show ended up being chaotic, but that "there is some beauty in chaos." He added, "It isn't what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I'll see you soon."

DeLonge seemingly confirmed reports that blink will headline the festival this weekend in an Instagram post, telling fans he would "See you Sunday night," per RockSound. The newly-reunited trio were also added to the Weekend 1 lineup last-minute before rocking out on stage to some of their biggest hits for the first time since 2014.