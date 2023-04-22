Ben Affleck Reveals Jennifer Lopez's Secret Critique Of Him

Ben Affleck got candid about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez on an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday (April 21). The Air actor revealed what his wife would change about him if she could, even though she's "never" admitted it, Page Six reports.

"She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak. I don't know if you've noticed, but I go on and on and on. I talk in circles. She's never said that to me, but that would be my guess," Affleck told Drew Barrymore.

Affleck also revealed a few other secrets about JLo, including how she stays in such great shape. "Let me tell you something that is going to upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. She eats pizza, cookies, ice cream … everything," he said. "She works out but I work out too … but I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean? With perfect skin and the whole thing."

Affleck was sure to show some more love to his wife. "She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world and she looks spectacular," he said, to which Barrymore hilariously laid down on the couch "swooning" over a "man respecting women."

You can watch Ben Affleck's interview on The Drew Barrymore Show below: