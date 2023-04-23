Meghan Trainor Reveals She Had PTSD After Her Son's Traumatic Birth

By Sarah Tate

April 23, 2023

Meghan Trainor is opening up more about the traumatic birth of her first child and how the scary story left her with PTSD.

Trainor is preparing to release her first book Dear Future Mama on April 25, a self-described "TMI guide" to birth, pregnancy and new motherhood, and according to People, the "Mother" singer shares details about the birth of her and husband Daryl Sabara's son Riley in 2021.

Trainor gave birth to Riley via cesarean section, but he was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit with breathing issues and spent several days in the NICU until he was able to go home. Now, she is revealing that her C-section, along with being left alone while Sabara accompanied Riley and she was being sewn up on the surgical table, was so traumatic that she was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

"Usually when you're being sewn up for 45 minutes, you're like 'Look at my gorgeous baby. We did it. This is everything.' But I was laying there alone," she said. "In the moment, I was so drugged up, I was calling my mom, and she's crying on the phone, like, 'Are you okay?' And I was like, 'We're fine.' And then when I tell people what happened, they're like, 'Jesus Christ,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, that was kind of messed up, right?'"

The "All About That Bass" singer said that even after going home, the trauma carried over into her dreams, leaving her feeling like she was still on the operating table.

"I couldn't go to sleep at night. I would be in tears and tell Daryl, 'I'm still on that table, dude. I'm trapped there. I can't remind myself I'm in bed and I'm safe at home,'" she said. "I had to learn how traumatic it was."

She started going to therapy to work through the trauma, saying her therapist told her that it was chemical reactions in her brain making her feel the pain from the birth when the pain was no longer there and that they "have to open that up and heal that wound."

Trainor, who is currently pregnant with her and Sabara's second child, said that she worked through her struggles and that "time heals all."

