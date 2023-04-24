Adele Surprises James Corden For Final 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 24, 2023
Seven years after her iconic turn on The Late Late Show's popular Carpool Karaoke segment, Adele returned to the show for the segment's final run as James Corden and the show get ready to say goodbye to audiences on April 27th.
The Grammy winner surprised Corden for the last Carpool Karaoke ever by entering his bedroom and crashing cymbals together to wake up him up. "Last week of shows! I'm going to drive you to work. Let's do the final Carpool," she told a sleepy Corden. With Adele behind the wheel, much to Corden's dismay, the two reflected on his "crazy 8 years" as The Late Late Show host before kicking off the segment with Adele's megahit "Rolling in the Deep."
Throughout the segment, James reflected on the early days and played footage from his first Carpool Karaoke with Mariah Carey as well as other shenanigans from the show. In between the nostalgia and storytelling, Adele and Corden belted out more Adele hits including "Love Is A Game," "I Drink Wine" (which was actually written after a conversation Adele had with Corden), and "Hometown Glory." For the one non-Adele song they chose Barbra Streisand's iconic version of "Don't Rain On My Parade" after Corden asked if Adele will ever pursue the Tony Award she's missing from her EGO (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar) status. "I really don't think that that is ever gonna happen. I would never write a musical or anything like that because I f—ing hate musicals," she laughed.
The final episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden airs on April 27th.