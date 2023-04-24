Seven years after her iconic turn on The Late Late Show's popular Carpool Karaoke segment, Adele returned to the show for the segment's final run as James Corden and the show get ready to say goodbye to audiences on April 27th.

The Grammy winner surprised Corden for the last Carpool Karaoke ever by entering his bedroom and crashing cymbals together to wake up him up. "Last week of shows! I'm going to drive you to work. Let's do the final Carpool," she told a sleepy Corden. With Adele behind the wheel, much to Corden's dismay, the two reflected on his "crazy 8 years" as The Late Late Show host before kicking off the segment with Adele's megahit "Rolling in the Deep."