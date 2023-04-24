Miley Cyrus Returns To Brunette Hair Despite Dolly Parton's Wishes

Miley first told fans she was planning on going brunette again during a promo interview for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party which she cohosted with her real-life godmother Dolly Parton. During the interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Miley shared Dolly's hilarious response to the pop star wanting to dye her hair. "I've never seen Dolly actually scared," Miley started off. "I told her, 'At the end of the year, I really want to do something different. I think I want to dye my hair brunette.' She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine."

Miley continued the hilarious story, "She clutched her pearls. She gasped and went back and she goes, 'You can't do that. You are me!' So, I am somehow some extension of Dolly Parton where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you've ever heard. So, I will be blonde."