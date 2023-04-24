Miley Cyrus Returns To Brunette Hair Despite Dolly Parton's Wishes
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 24, 2023
Miley Cyrus is a brunette again! The singer debuted her new hair after years of being blonde, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, April 23rd. Fans were quick to hop on Twitter on Sunday night to fangirl over the look although some fans believe the new hair isn't a full transformation. "It's still half blonde wdym," one fan commented after Pop Base alerted the masses on Twitter.
While there are still bits of dirty blonde in her hair, Miley's new do is a stark change from her bleached blonde and dark brown hair (à la '70s Debbie Harry) at the start of the Endless Summer Vacation era.
Miley Cyrus returns to brunette hair. pic.twitter.com/hD5q18bONM— Pop Base (@PopBase) April 24, 2023
Miley first told fans she was planning on going brunette again during a promo interview for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party which she cohosted with her real-life godmother Dolly Parton. During the interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Miley shared Dolly's hilarious response to the pop star wanting to dye her hair. "I've never seen Dolly actually scared," Miley started off. "I told her, 'At the end of the year, I really want to do something different. I think I want to dye my hair brunette.' She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine."
Miley continued the hilarious story, "She clutched her pearls. She gasped and went back and she goes, 'You can't do that. You are me!' So, I am somehow some extension of Dolly Parton where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you've ever heard. So, I will be blonde."