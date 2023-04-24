“I settled the judgement," he continued. "They turned around and said I didn’t settle the judgement. But they committed bankruptcy fraud which we just found out for sure last week. When they filed for bankruptcy in ’95, they said it didn’t have anything to do with Death Row."



“You can’t commit bankruptcy fraud and settle and do those type of things … It’s called illegal, it’s a crime," Knight continued. "You can’t take the person who committed the worst crime of the century, taking Death Row from Black people and try to give it to white people, and think he gonna grab Snoop and they gonna get it back. It doesn’t work like that.”



Snoop Dogg bought Death Row Records from MNRK Music Group in 2022 for a undisclosed amount. TMZ noted that Snoop didn't have anything to do with the bankruptcy case in the 1990's, and Harris no public involvement with Snoop's purchase of Death Row. Knight said he plans to reveal truth behind what happened in his upcoming TV series for BLK Prime coming later this year.

