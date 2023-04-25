Major Update On Justin Jefferson's Future With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly exercised the fifth-year option on All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson's rookie contract for the 2024 season, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (April 25).

"The #Vikings have officially exercised the fifth-year option for star WR Justin Jefferson, source said, perhaps the biggest no-brainer on earth (only slight hyperbole)," Rapoport tweeted.

Jefferson, 24, led all NFL players with 128 receptions and 1,809 yards -- which was the sixth-highest average total in league history -- as well as eight touchdowns, winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, among several other awards, during the NFL Honors ceremony last month. The former LSU standout has recorded 4,824 yards, which is the most ever recorded by a receiver through their first three NFL seasons.