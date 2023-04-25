Kesha Shares Emotional Manifesto To Announce New Album 'Gag Order'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 25, 2023
After months of teasing, Kesha has officially announced her new album, Gag Order. On Tuesday morning (April 25th), the pop star took to social media to reveal the release date of her fifth studio album as well as the shocking album art and lead singles.
Gag Order, which will be Kesha's first album since 2020's High Road, will arrive on May 19th but fans will get to hear the two lead singles "Eat the Acid" and "Fine Line" by the end of the week on Friday, April 28th. In addition to the social media announcement, Kesha also published the manifesto behind the new album on Nylon.
GAG ORDER. THE ALBUM. MAY 19.— kesha (@KeshaRose) April 25, 2023
EAT THE ACID. FINE LINE. APRIL 28. pic.twitter.com/XTyGaXRY2R
Kesha opens the article by talking about her pre-pandemic coping mechanisms and how everything came to a halt when she released High Road and the COVID-19 pandemic changed daily life. "My brain didn’t have the constant chaos to distract my thoughts," she wrote. "I had a series of anxiety and panic attacks. I knew my body was trying to tell me something, and I reluctantly searched for answers and cures."
She continued, "Then it happened. I felt a wave of golden light pass through my body. A sense of peace. I began to hear what I think of as my true self, my consciousness and soul speak to me. I saw how connected we all are, as cliche as that may sound, and in the damp night in the middle of the summer of 2020 I talked to God." In the article, Kesha also revealed Gag Order was produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. "This album has been handcrafted with so much transparency and care, and I hope it connects with those who need it," she concluded.
Gag Order drops on May 19th.