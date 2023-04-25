Kesha Shares Emotional Manifesto To Announce New Album 'Gag Order'

Kesha opens the article by talking about her pre-pandemic coping mechanisms and how everything came to a halt when she released High Road and the COVID-19 pandemic changed daily life. "My brain didn’t have the constant chaos to distract my thoughts," she wrote. "I had a series of anxiety and panic attacks. I knew my body was trying to tell me something, and I reluctantly searched for answers and cures."

She continued, "Then it happened. I felt a wave of golden light pass through my body. A sense of peace. I began to hear what I think of as my true self, my consciousness and soul speak to me. I saw how connected we all are, as cliche as that may sound, and in the damp night in the middle of the summer of 2020 I talked to God." In the article, Kesha also revealed Gag Order was produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. "This album has been handcrafted with so much transparency and care, and I hope it connects with those who need it," she concluded.

Gag Order drops on May 19th.