Popular Chicago Music Venue Gets A New Name

One beloved Chicago music venue is getting a brand new name! According to WGN9, as of Tuesday, April 25th, the new name for the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park will be "Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre." This marks the 6th time that the venue has changed names in the 33 years that it has been in operation.

The space went from being called World Music Theatre and New World Music Theatre in the 90's, to Tweeter Center and First Midwest bank Amphitheatre in the early/mid 2000's. Live Nation's VP of venue sales Andy Peikon shared his excitement for the change, stating that he can't wait for music fans everywhere to make memories at the newly named venue.

“We are amidst a historic time in live music as fans everywhere continue prioritizing concerts to connect and make lasting memories. We’re thrilled the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre will be at the forefront of unforgettable live music moments for fans across the greater Chicago area with every show.”

WGN9 mentioned that the popular Chicago music venue has hosted Paul McCartney, Jay Z, Celine Dion, Elton John, Chicago, Imagine Dragons, and Luke Bryan, and that's only within the last few years! Janet Jackson will kick-off the first show of the season at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on May 27th.