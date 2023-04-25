Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Debuts Baby Bump On Instagram
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 26, 2023
Lindsay Lohan has shared the first photo of her growing baby bump this week! On Tuesday evening (April 25th), the star took to Instagram Stories to post a mirror selfie of herself wearing a green and white knit maxi dress. Lohan is expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas. The former child star first announced her pregnancy with a statement to TMZ in March. "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" she said in a statement shared with the outlet. Lohan and Shammas got married in 2022 after getting together just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in 2020. In November 2021, she announced their engagement.
The Mean Girls star hasn't shared any details about her due date or the sex of the baby. Shortly after the announcement, Lohan's mother Dina, told People her daughter was already showing. "Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four," she said. "We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece just runs to her when she sees her."
Lohan also had her baby shower last week. The intimate affair included close family and friends including Lohan's siblings Dakota and Ali as well as her friend Juliet Angus. "Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be," Angus wrote alongside a photo of her and Lohan from the celebrations.