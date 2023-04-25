Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Debuts Baby Bump On Instagram

The Mean Girls star hasn't shared any details about her due date or the sex of the baby. Shortly after the announcement, Lohan's mother Dina, told People her daughter was already showing. "Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four," she said. "We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece just runs to her when she sees her."

Lohan also had her baby shower last week. The intimate affair included close family and friends including Lohan's siblings Dakota and Ali as well as her friend Juliet Angus. "Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be," Angus wrote alongside a photo of her and Lohan from the celebrations.