The Deadliest National Park In California

National Parks are often thought of as places to experience the beauty of nature at its finest, but when caution is not properly exercised, these stunning tourist attractions can be deadly. Wether it be a motor vehicle crash due to the lack of sight on a twisted mountain road, falling, drowning, lack of hydration, or a medical-related emergency that was unable to be properly treated because of the remote locations present throughout the park, there are many more fatalities at one specific park in comparison to the rest.

According to a list shared by KGET, Yosemite National Park has experienced the most fatalities to date with a record total of 94 deaths, 33 of which were medical related. If the data is broken down as the total number of people who died at a specific park, Yosemite is the deadliest. When the data is broken down in a death-to-visitor ratio, Sequoia and Kings National Parks tie for the title. Following closely behind Yosemite National Park with the most fatalities to date is Sequoia and Kings National Parks with 64, Golden Gate National Recreation Area with 48, Death Valley National Park with 35, and Point Reyes National Seashore with 22 fatalities.