California's Best Candy Store

What is your favorite kind of candy? Do you prefer decadent chocolate and caramels, or something a bit more sweet like taffy ribbons, and licorice? Regardless of where your sweet tooth leads you, there is one California candy store that is known for serving the best candies! Being a "kid in a candy store" takes on a whole new meaning at this one-of-a-kind shop! The best candy store in the entire state features rows and rows of treats beyond your wildest dreams.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best candy store in California is Logan's Candies located in Ontario. Taste of Home mentioned that this candy store is known for its vintage vibes, standout candy pillows, and fudge!

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best candy store in all of California:

"Opened back in 1933, Logan’s Candies is an old-school candy shop that specializes in making candy canes. You can also find a wide range of candy ribbons, candy pillows, fudge and so much more. Check out these vintage candies you can find at Logan’s—or in grandma’s candy dish."

For more information regarding the best candy stores across the country visit tasteofhome.com.