Offset & Cardi B Respond To J Prince Following His Heated Comments
By Tony M. Centeno
February 9, 2023
J Prince is firing back at Offset after the Migos rapper reacted to the music executive's recent interview.
In a lengthy message he posted to Instagram on Wednesday, February 8, the Rap-A-Lot founder went off on Offset after he criticized Prince's recent interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game. In his post, Prince went all the way in on Offset by calling him a "clown" and a "fake muthaf**ka."
"This clown Offset suffering from being a fake muthaf**ka disease," Prince said. “He wanna play victim now but he was a volunteer when he spoke threats about me and my family name in his mouth about what he gonna do."
"‘Why you didn’t call me to talk?’ is the twist he wanna use," he continues. "Tell lies in your woman ear, n***a. I don’t have time to listen to weak s**t."
Later on the the audio clip, Prince goes on to allege that Offset called him after he got into a fight in Atlanta and also claimed that he helped him and his wife Cardi B while they were in Los Angeles one time. Both Offset and Cardi have called cap on Prince's version of events.
“NEVER…tell him to show receipts,” Cardi wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Only people that was there was Wack and Big U. Why would he be call[ed] for anything involving crips? Whole bunch of fairy tales.”
"BIG LIES," she added in another tweet, which she did not delete.
"Street N***a turn 👮🏾" Offset tweeted Wednesday night. "Never needed you for no smoke u da police all mouth with no proof just fairy tales 😂 let this be the last time we speak on this."
Prince's retort came just days after Offset and Quavo were allegedly involved in a scuffle backstage at the 2023 Grammys. Offset denied that a fight happened but video footage shows that Cardi B yelling backstage. Fans believe she was screaming at Quavo and Offset to stop fighting.