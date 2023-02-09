Offset & Cardi B Respond To J Prince Following His Heated Comments

"‘Why you didn’t call me to talk?’ is the twist he wanna use," he continues. "Tell lies in your woman ear, n***a. I don’t have time to listen to weak s**t."



Later on the the audio clip, Prince goes on to allege that Offset called him after he got into a fight in Atlanta and also claimed that he helped him and his wife Cardi B while they were in Los Angeles one time. Both Offset and Cardi have called cap on Prince's version of events.



“NEVER…tell him to show receipts,” Cardi wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Only people that was there was Wack and Big U. Why would he be call[ed] for anything involving crips? Whole bunch of fairy tales.”



"BIG LIES," she added in another tweet, which she did not delete.



"Street N***a turn 👮🏾" Offset tweeted Wednesday night. "Never needed you for no smoke u da police all mouth with no proof just fairy tales 😂 let this be the last time we speak on this."



Prince's retort came just days after Offset and Quavo were allegedly involved in a scuffle backstage at the 2023 Grammys. Offset denied that a fight happened but video footage shows that Cardi B yelling backstage. Fans believe she was screaming at Quavo and Offset to stop fighting.

