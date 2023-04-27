Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence After FOX News Departure

Former FOX News anchor Tucker Carlson spoke publicly for the first time since the network announced it had "agreed to part ways" with the conservative political commentator.

Carlson shared a video of himself on his Twitter account addressing his sudden absence, though not mentioning FOX News directly.

"One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country and decent people who really care about what's true," Carlson said via USA TODAY. "The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are."

"They're completely irrelevant," he continued. "They mean nothing. In five years we won't even remember that we had them. Trust me, as someone who's participated.”