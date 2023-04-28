Ed Sheeran Announces Additional US Dates For 'Intimate' Theater Shows
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 28, 2023
Ed Sheeran has announced something exciting for his fans in the United States. In addition to his already-scheduled US dates for the “+ – = ÷ x Tour," the hitmaker will be giving fans more chances to see him in a way that will be much different compared to his stadium shows. On Friday, April 28th, Sheeran announced a series of additional tour dates taking place at smaller theaters. That's not even the best part! Sheeran also informed fans that these intimate shows will see Ed and his band playing through his forthcoming album Subtract in its entirety.
"I'm playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting," he wrote in the caption. The tickets for these shows, which features special guest Ben Kweller, go on sale on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Here are the full lists of dates for the Sheeran's theater shows:
- May 19th - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
- May 26th - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
- June 2nd - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
- June 16th - Toronto, ON - History
- June 29th - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
- July 14th - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre (support TBD)
- July 21st - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
- July 28th - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
- August 11th - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
- August 18th - Denver, CO - Paramount, Theatre
- August 25th - Seattle, WA - Paramount, Theatre (support TBD)
- September 1st - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- September 15th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre
- September 22nd - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium