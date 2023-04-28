Ed Sheeran Announces Additional US Dates For 'Intimate' Theater Shows

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has announced something exciting for his fans in the United States. In addition to his already-scheduled US dates for the “+ – = ÷ x Tour," the hitmaker will be giving fans more chances to see him in a way that will be much different compared to his stadium shows. On Friday, April 28th, Sheeran announced a series of additional tour dates taking place at smaller theaters. That's not even the best part! Sheeran also informed fans that these intimate shows will see Ed and his band playing through his forthcoming album Subtract in its entirety.

"I'm playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting," he wrote in the caption. The tickets for these shows, which features special guest Ben Kweller, go on sale on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Here are the full lists of dates for the Sheeran's theater shows:

  • May 19th - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
  • May 26th - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
  • June 2nd - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
  • June 16th - Toronto, ON - History
  • June 29th - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
  • July 14th - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre (support TBD)
  • July 21st - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
  • July 28th - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
  • August 11th - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
  • August 18th - Denver, CO - Paramount, Theatre
  • August 25th - Seattle, WA - Paramount, Theatre (support TBD)
  • September 1st - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
  • September 15th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre
  • September 22nd - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.