Ed Sheeran Announces Additional US Dates For 'Intimate' Theater Shows

Ed Sheeran has announced something exciting for his fans in the United States. In addition to his already-scheduled US dates for the “+ – = ÷ x Tour," the hitmaker will be giving fans more chances to see him in a way that will be much different compared to his stadium shows. On Friday, April 28th, Sheeran announced a series of additional tour dates taking place at smaller theaters. That's not even the best part! Sheeran also informed fans that these intimate shows will see Ed and his band playing through his forthcoming album Subtract in its entirety.

"I'm playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting," he wrote in the caption. The tickets for these shows, which features special guest Ben Kweller, go on sale on Tuesday, May 2nd.