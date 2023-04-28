Illinois' Best Candy Store

What is your favorite kind of candy? Do you prefer decadent chocolate and caramels, or something a bit more sweet like taffy ribbons, and licorice? Regardless of where your sweet tooth leads you, there is one Illinois candy store that is known for serving the best candies! Being a "kid in a candy store" takes on a whole new meaning at this one-of-a-kind shop! The best candy store in the entire state features rows and rows of treats beyond your wildest dreams.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best candy store in Illinois is Katherine Anne Confections located in Chicago. Taste of Home mentioned that this shop is known for its truffles. Locals rave about the fresh ingredients used to create these delicious confections such as "wildflower honey instead of corn syrup."

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best candy store in all of Illinois:

"Come for the truffles, stay for the fluffy marshmallows and soft honey caramels. That’s what Katherine Anne does best, along with using unique local ingredients in her candies, like wildflower honey instead of corn syrup."

For more information regarding the best candy stores across the country visit tasteofhome.com.