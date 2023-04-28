There is no shortage of fun things to do around Tennessee, from electric city nightlife to established museums and venues, but plenty of interesting and intriguing attractions continue to open every year and make the state even more exciting.

LoveExploring looked at the attractions that have opened (or will open soon) around the U.S. recently, compiling a list of the best new spot to open in each state. According to the site, the newest exciting attractions including everything from nature trails to amusement parks to museums.

So what is Tennessee's best new attraction?

Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood

Dollywood is filled with lots of adventures for the whole family, but Big Bear Mountain, which is set to open in May 2023, will be the biggest yet. Here's what LoveExploring had to say:

"Big thrills are combined with a wholesome storyline as passengers hop aboard Big Bear Mountain on a rollicking quest to find the ride's namesake — a giant black bear that's rumored to roam the Wildwood Grove area of the park. You'll shoot along 4,000 feet (1,216m) of track, wiggling through forest and stealing behind a waterfall, on the park's biggest roller coaster to date. It's geared up for a spring 2023 opening."

Check out LoveExploring's full list to see the best new attractions around the country.