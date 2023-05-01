Coi Leray Vents About Haters During 'Something In The Water' Festival Set

Coi Leray has dealt with plenty of negative energy in 2023 alone. Her most recent spat was with Latto over lyrics she made about the "Blick Blick" rapper. In the Atlanta native's new song "Put It On Da Floor," Latto invoked Leray's name when she described the size of her blunt. "Smokin' on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray/B***hes like to run their mouths but I'm the type to run the fade," Latto raps.



Leray wasn't feeling the lyrics and called out the Grammy nominee in a series of tweets. However, Latto clarified that she didn't intend the bars as a diss. In fact, the "Lottery" artist said she "loves that body" during her final performance at Coachella last month. Leray doesn't name any names in her recent rant, but fans are assuming that she's referring to Latto.



Later on that night, Leray disregarded all her haters when she returned to the stage to perform her "Players" remix alongside Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star. Check out the performance and other clips from her set below.

