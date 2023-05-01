Ed Sheeran's Wife Reveals Sweet Way He Responded To Her Cancer Diagnosis
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 1, 2023
Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are opening up about how they dealt with her scary cancer diagnosis. Earlier this year, while announcing his new album Subtract, Sheeran revealed to fans that Seaborn had been diagnosed with a tumor during her pregnancy. "Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," he wrote in an Instagram post in March.
In the forthcoming Disney+ documentary series The Sum of it All, Sheeran and Seaborn are sharing details about the scary time before welcoming their second child in May 2022. “Long story short, I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year, which was a massive s***ter, but it made me massively reflect on our mortality,” Seaborn said in the series per the Independent.
The diagnosis also influenced her to agree to document their lives for a documentary. “I was saying to Eds, I’d never have agreed to do anything like this before – never, ever, ever – but it made me think this whole year, if I died, what’s people’s perception of me? What am I going to leave behind? It genuinely wasn’t until this year when I was just like, ‘I might die’," she shared.
Seaborn also revealed the sweet way Sheeran reacted to the news of the tumor. "We had the diagnosis of the tumor and the next day, Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours," she said. “Some people write a diary and get their emotions out through the pen and, for Eds, if something really intense happens, he’ll go and write a song.”
The Sum Of It All drops on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 3rd!