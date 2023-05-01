The diagnosis also influenced her to agree to document their lives for a documentary. “I was saying to Eds, I’d never have agreed to do anything like this before – never, ever, ever – but it made me think this whole year, if I died, what’s people’s perception of me? What am I going to leave behind? It genuinely wasn’t until this year when I was just like, ‘I might die’," she shared.

Seaborn also revealed the sweet way Sheeran reacted to the news of the tumor. "We had the diagnosis of the tumor and the next day, Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours," she said. “Some people write a diary and get their emotions out through the pen and, for Eds, if something really intense happens, he’ll go and write a song.”

The Sum Of It All drops on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 3rd!