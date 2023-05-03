NBA MVP Joel Embiid Announces Status For Game 2 Of Eastern Semifinals

NBA MVP Joel Embiid will play in Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers' Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics Wednesday (May 3) night, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Shams Charania hours before tipoff.

Embiid, 29, reportedly told his Sixers teammates, "I'm back," during the team's celebration of his 2022-23 Kia NBA MVP announcement Tuesday (May 2) after being forced to miss Game 1 Monday (May 1) night due to a a sprained LCL in his right knee, which he experienced during Game 3 of the Sixers' eventual first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.