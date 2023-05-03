NBA MVP Joel Embiid Announces Status For Game 2 Of Eastern Semifinals

By Jason Hall

May 3, 2023

2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
Photo: Getty Images

NBA MVP Joel Embiid will play in Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers' Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics Wednesday (May 3) night, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Shams Charania hours before tipoff.

Embiid, 29, reportedly told his Sixers teammates, "I'm back," during the team's celebration of his 2022-23 Kia NBA MVP announcement Tuesday (May 2) after being forced to miss Game 1 Monday (May 1) night due to a a sprained LCL in his right knee, which he experienced during Game 3 of the Sixers' eventual first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid participated in the Sixers' shootaround and worked out afterward on Monday and there was reported "optimism" that he would play in Game 2, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi said ahead of Game 1.

Embiid said "We shall see," when asked by TNT Sports' Ernie Johnson if he'd be active for Game 2 on Wednesday during his MVP acceptance speech.

Embiid, who finished second during the past two seasons, was voted as the league's best player ahead of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, both of whom combined to account for the past four consecutive MVP awards. Embiid averaged a career best 33.1 points, as well as 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks during the 2022-23 season. The Cameroon native is averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 blocks during the postseason.

