Text That Led To Tucker Carlson's Firing Revealed

A text message that led to former FOX News host Tucker Carlson's recent firing has finally been revealed.

Carlson reportedly sent a text to a producer regarding the events of the January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol and described a video he watched in which three supporters of former President Donald Trump "surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living s*** out of him," which set off a panic to FOX executives ahead of the company's billion-dollar defamation trial, according to the New York Times. Carlson initially called the attack "dishonorable" and claimed it was "not how white men fight" before admitting that he found himself "rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they'd hit him harder, kill him."



"I really wanted them to hurt the kid," Carlson wrote. "I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be. The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?”

FOX News Media announced it and Carlson had "agreed to part ways," in a news release obtained by Mediaite.com on April 24.

"We thank him for his service to the network as host and prior to that as a contributor."