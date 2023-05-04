Charlie Puth Reveals He's Working On An R&B Album

As we wait for an "all R&B" album from Charlie, fans can see him live on tour starting later this month. Charlie The Live Experience will kick off in Mexico on May 20th at the Corona Capital Festival and see Charlie travel to cities across the US before concluding the tour with a show at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre in July.

In other news, Charlie recently revealed that he has a Roku reality show about music in the works. Charlie Makes a Record, the show's working title, is a six-episode series described as an unscripted comedy that will feature guest stars collaborating with Charlie to make a record. The series has no official release date yet. The show is inspired by Charlie's frequent TikTok and Instagram videos showing fans the process of his music creation. For his latest hit, "That's Not How This Works," Charlie shared the whole writing process through short videos.