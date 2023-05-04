Charlie Puth Reveals He's Working On An R&B Album

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth is the gift that keeps on giving! After releasing his third studio album in 2022 and teaming up with Dan + Shay and Sabrina Carpenter on "That's Not How This Works," which dropped in April, he's just revealed that a new album may be on the way soon.

During an appearance on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show this week, Charlie shared some new details about the album. "I'm working on another album that might come out this year," Charlie told Duran after being asked about his music. "It's all R&B... I'm working on that. That'll probably be out this year."

As we wait for an "all R&B" album from Charlie, fans can see him live on tour starting later this month. Charlie The Live Experience will kick off in Mexico on May 20th at the Corona Capital Festival and see Charlie travel to cities across the US before concluding the tour with a show at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre in July.

In other news, Charlie recently revealed that he has a Roku reality show about music in the works. Charlie Makes a Record, the show's working title, is a six-episode series described as an unscripted comedy that will feature guest stars collaborating with Charlie to make a record. The series has no official release date yet. The show is inspired by Charlie's frequent TikTok and Instagram videos showing fans the process of his music creation. For his latest hit, "That's Not How This Works," Charlie shared the whole writing process through short videos.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.