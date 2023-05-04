Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to jump into the season than by planning a lake day at the best lake town in the whole state with your favorite people! While there are a few lakes scattered throughout Illinois, only one is known for being the best around. Rather it be water sports, clear, clean water, or fun marina restaurants, something about this lake keeps people coming back year after year.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best lake town in all of Illinois is Highland Park. This town houses 30,176 residents and is known for its proximity to Chicago. Far & Wide recommended that travelers stop to enjoy the beauty of Rosewood Beach.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the best lake town in Illinois:

"A suburb of Chicago, Highland Park enjoys the shores of Lake Michigan and proximity to the city — without worrying about the noise and pollution. Highland Park holds its own as a destination, too, with the calm Rosewood Beach, golf courses and Willits House, a Frank Lloyd Wright original."

