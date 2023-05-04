The Best Lake Town In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

May 4, 2023

Sunrise on beach
Photo: Moment Open

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to jump into the season than by planning a lake day at the best lake town in the whole state with your favorite people! While there are a few lakes scattered throughout Illinois, only one is known for being the best around. Rather it be water sports, clear, clean water, or fun marina restaurants, something about this lake keeps people coming back year after year.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best lake town in all of Illinois is Highland Park. This town houses 30,176 residents and is known for its proximity to Chicago. Far & Wide recommended that travelers stop to enjoy the beauty of Rosewood Beach.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the best lake town in Illinois:

"A suburb of Chicago, Highland Park enjoys the shores of Lake Michigan and proximity to the city — without worrying about the noise and pollution. Highland Park holds its own as a destination, too, with the calm Rosewood Beach, golf courses and Willits House, a Frank Lloyd Wright original."

For a continued list of the best lake towns across the country visit farandwide.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.