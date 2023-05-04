The Best Lake Town In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

May 4, 2023

Northern Minnesota Lake Sunset
Photo: Moment RF

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to jump into the season than by planning a lake day at the best lake town in the whole state with your favorite people! While there are a few lakes scattered throughout Minnesota, only one is known for being the best around. Rather it be water sports, clear, clean water, or fun marina restaurants, something about this lake keeps people coming back year after year.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best lake town in all of Minnesota is Grand Marais. This town houses 1,332 residents and is known for its waterfront reality and art festivals. Far & Wide recommended that travelers check out the various festivals that are held each summer and fall.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the best lake town in Minnesota:

"Grand Marais constantly makes it onto lists of the best lake towns in the U.S. Blessed with a front-row seat to the majestic Lake Superior, the town's waterfront is really its piece de resistance. During summer, there are also art festivals that showcase Grand Marais' active artist community."

For a continued list of the best lake towns across the country visit farandwide.com.

