The Dead Will 'Come Alive' At Michigan Cemetery Soon

By Logan DeLoye

May 4, 2023

The dead are going to "come alive" (sort of) at the Laporte Cemetery in Midland this weekend. Yes, you read that correctly. According to MLive, the Midland Center for the Arts puts on a historical exhibit of sorts at the cemetery every year where actors dress up as the deceased community member they are portraying, stand beside their tombstones, and act as if they were that person from the years that they lived. Midland Center for the Arts manger Jake Huss will be organizing and acting in the event himself. He explained the importance of the event in relation to the community.

“The folks who come to these tend to love history, but they also want another reason to love their community. That’s what local history does: It helps you love your community because you get to know and understand the people who helped build it.” Huss mentioned that he really enjoys being a living part of history.

“I’ve done a good many of these, and I tend to save myself an acting position; that’s the fun part for me. You can bring history to life.” The event is set to take place on May 6th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.

