Ed Sheeran Reveals Emotional Moment He Had After Winning Copyright Trial

Ed Sheeran had a lot to celebrate when he stopped by the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Friday, May 5th. Not only was he there to mark the release of his new album Subtract, but he was also recently found not liable for copyright infringement after a week in court.

In case you missed it, Sheeran was sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, who composed Marvin Gaye's 1973 hit "Let's Get It On," for allegedly stealing key components of the song for his own hit "Thinking Out Loud." On Thursday, May 4th, a day before the release of Subtract, a New York jury ruled in favor of the British singer-songwriter. While speaking with Elvis Duran in one of his first interviews after the emotional case, Sheeran revealed a sweet moment he shared with the Townsends after winning.

"One thing that felt like the biggest win for me was afterward, Kathryn Griffin-Townsend and her family came up to me and hugged me and said 'We believe you,'" Sheeran revealed. "It's never a nice thing winning and someone else losing, but walking away knowing I did the right thing and they believed me was the biggest win." Sheeran continued, "On both sides, it takes a massive toll, both personally and financially. It's about heart and integrity and that's why I fought it. I can't be accused of something I didn't do and I had to prove that."

Now that the case is behind him, Sheeran discussed his emotional new album, his vulnerable new Disney+ documentary series, and brought several people in the room to tears with an acoustic performance of his latest hit, "Eyes Closed." Check it out below & listen to Subtract on iHeartRadio.