The song's music video is a succinct visual accompaniment to the lyrics, showing a big blue, though unthreatening, monster following Sheeran around as unsuccessfully attempts to forget his pain and dance at the bar. In an Instagram post shared earlier this month, Sheeran talked about the inspiration for "Eyes Closed" sharing, “This song is about losing someone, feeling like every time you go out and you expect to just bump into them, and every thing just reminds you of them and things you did together." He went on to mention his late friend. "Blue was Jamal’s colour, but now is all I feel. And I guess music helps heal, so I’m dancing with my eyes closed to try get through it x."



"Eyes Closed" is the first single from his upcoming album Subtract, the final album in his mathematical album era. Sheeran announced its release on March 1st with an emotional diary entry that revealed some hardships he's seen over the past year. "I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be," Sheeran wrote in his diary. "Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art."