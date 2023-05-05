Ed Sheeran's highly anticipated album Subtract has arrived. On Friday, May 5th, just one day after a jury ruled he did not steal key components from Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" while writing "Thinking Out Loud," Sheeran shared one of his most vulnerable albums to date with the world. Subtract is the final installment from Sheeran's mathematical album era following + in 2011, x in 2014, ÷ in 2017, and = in 2021.

"I wrote it over the course of a month and it's basically reflective of the darkest period of my life so far and sort of processing all of that," Sheeran said in a statement. "It was super cathartic to make and I hope it's cathartic for you guys to listen to." The singer-songwriter also shared a heartfelt note to fans on Instagram the morning of the release.