Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Seafood In The Entire State

You can never go wrong with a large plate of surf 'n' turf! The fresh entree options at this one-stop seafood shop are endless. Oysters, lobster, crab, shrimp, tuna, salmon, or calamari, you name it; this restaurant serves it to your liking. As good as the entrees are, you cannot forget about the pre-meal lobster mac 'n' cheese, truffle fries, and complimentary bread baskets. Though there are many seafood restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best!

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best seafood in all of Illinois is served at Shaw's Crab House located in both Chicago and Schaumburg. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first-time customers try the "parmesan-crusted haddock" among other delicious menu items.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the the best seafood in Illinois:

"Shaw’s Crab House works directly with farmers and fishermen to curate a menu that highlights fresh ingredients and lets their flavor shine. With a formal dining room and a 1940s-style diner section, guests can feast casually or fancifully on classics like oysters Rockefeller, Alaskan king crab, and parmesan-crusted haddock, or dine on a wide selection of maki rolls, sashimi, and poke bowls."

