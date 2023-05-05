Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Seafood In The Entire State

You can never go wrong with a large plate of surf 'n' turf! The fresh entree options at this one-stop seafood shop are endless. Oysters, lobster, crab, shrimp, tuna, salmon, or calamari, you name it; this restaurant serves it to your liking. As good as the entrees are, you cannot forget about the pre-meal lobster mac 'n' cheese, truffle fries, and complimentary bread baskets. Though there are many seafood restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best!

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best seafood in all of Michigan is served at Joe Muer Seafood in Detroit. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first-time customers try the "tiger shrimp with shaved garlic" among other delicious menu items.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the the best seafood in Michigan:

"A fine-dining dress-code establishment on the Detroit River, Joe Muer in Detroit boasts some of the best seafood in the Midwest. The menu features sparkling cocktails, happy hour specials, and sophisticated takes on classic flavors, with appetizers like deviled crab balls and lobster corn dogs, as well as enticing entrees like tiger shrimp with shaved garlic, roasted fennel, fingerling potatoes, duck confit, and sambal oelek butter. Don’t miss the coconut cake for dessert. A second location in Bloomfield Hills opened in 2017."

