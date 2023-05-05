Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Seafood In The Entire State

You can never go wrong with a large plate of surf 'n' turf! The fresh entree options at this one-stop seafood shop are endless. Oysters, lobster, crab, shrimp, tuna, salmon, or calamari, you name it; this restaurant serves it to your liking. As good as the entrees are, you cannot forget about the pre-meal lobster mac 'n' cheese, truffle fries, and complimentary bread baskets. Though there are many seafood restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best!

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best seafood in all of Minnesota is served at Smack Shack located in Minneapolis, Roseville, and Bloomington. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first-time customers try the "Maine lobster" among other delicious menu items.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the the best seafood in Minnesota:

"A smack is a lobster boat, but this mini-chain of Minnesota seafood restaurants celebrates sustainable fish and shellfish of all kinds. Boiled dinners – with prawns, shrimp, Alaskan king crab legs, or, yes, whole Maine lobster, served with potatoes, Polish sausage, and corn on the cob – are a specialty, but the menu also offers everything from red snapper ceviche to sesame ahi tuna to fish & chips."

For a continued list of the best seafood restaurants across the country visit 247wallst.com.