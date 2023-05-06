Jeremy Renner Details Inspiring Recovery Journey After Snowplow Accident

By Dani Medina

May 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Jeremy Renner continues to make huge strides towards his recovery!

In an Instagram video shared Saturday (May 6), the Hawkeye star shared an inspiring video of his recovery journey following a snowplow accident that occurred back in January. Renner said his physical therapist made the video to reference his recovery. "You cannot walk unless you take one step at a time," he wrote alongside the hashtag #onefootinfrontoftheother.

The video starts out with Renner walking using a walker, walking on the treadmill, using a cane and assistive device until he's able to walk on his own two feet without any help.

The 52-year-old actor shared a separate video the day before, showing off the incredible progress he's made thus far. "UPDATE: I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress(this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive," he wrote. "The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ) . Encouraged after this warm up to press on ( don’t tell my PT). 😂."

These videos mark the latest updates Renner has shared throughout his recovery after suffering more than 30 broken bones and going through several surgeries.

