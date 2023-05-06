Jeremy Renner continues to make huge strides towards his recovery!

In an Instagram video shared Saturday (May 6), the Hawkeye star shared an inspiring video of his recovery journey following a snowplow accident that occurred back in January. Renner said his physical therapist made the video to reference his recovery. "You cannot walk unless you take one step at a time," he wrote alongside the hashtag #onefootinfrontoftheother.

The video starts out with Renner walking using a walker, walking on the treadmill, using a cane and assistive device until he's able to walk on his own two feet without any help.