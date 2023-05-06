Matty Healy Spotted At Taylor Swift Concert Amid Dating Rumors

Among the all-time concert record of 70,000 fans at Taylor Swift's concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium was a familiar face — Matty Healy.

Healy was spotted dancing and singing along (see the epic video of him dancing to "Shake It Off" below) during the "Anti-Hero" singer's show on Friday (May 5) night amid unconfirmed rumors that the two are now dating after Swift's split from Joe Alwyn. The Sun broke the alleged news earlier this week, saying Taylor and Matty are "madly in love" and are "massively proud and excited about this relationship." The insider also knew The 1975 frontman would travel to Nashville to support Taylor on tour.