Matty Healy Spotted At Taylor Swift Concert Amid Dating Rumors
By Dani Medina
May 6, 2023
Among the all-time concert record of 70,000 fans at Taylor Swift's concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium was a familiar face — Matty Healy.
Healy was spotted dancing and singing along (see the epic video of him dancing to "Shake It Off" below) during the "Anti-Hero" singer's show on Friday (May 5) night amid unconfirmed rumors that the two are now dating after Swift's split from Joe Alwyn. The Sun broke the alleged news earlier this week, saying Taylor and Matty are "madly in love" and are "massively proud and excited about this relationship." The insider also knew The 1975 frontman would travel to Nashville to support Taylor on tour.
MATTY HEALY at #NashvilleTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/2IkVnkikVK— Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) May 6, 2023
The two reportedly dated 10 years ago, but "timings just didn't work out," the news outlet said. As for Taylor's split from Alwyn, they "actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover," the source added.
"Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again," The Sun reports. "But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers."
never in my wildest dreams did i expect to see matty healy dance during shake it off— Iris // ⎕ 🪩 (@irissversion75) May 6, 2023
pic.twitter.com/zvejFBzkFQ
Furthermore, Taylor "wants to 'own' this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy."
Healy's appearance at Taylor's Nashville show comes months after the latter was spotted at The 1975's concert in London. During Matty's era of kissing fans on stage, he shied away from doing it "in front of Taylor Swift. In front of the queen? Have some respect."
Matt Healy says he did not kiss any fans during the 1975 concert tonight out of respect for Taylor Swift:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2023
“I’m not kissing anyone in front of Taylor Swift. In front of the queen? Have some respect.” pic.twitter.com/T30mHx1xvl
Taylor has two more shows in Nashville this weekend before making her way to Philadelphia next weekend.