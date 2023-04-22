Gigi Hadid Takes Sides In Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Split After Girls Night

Gigi Hadid is proving her loyalty to Taylor Swift amid her recent breakup.

The 27-year-old model has unfollowed Joe Alwyn on Instagram, Us Weekly reports. The news comes after Swift, Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters Alana, Danielle and Este Haim were spotted on a girls' night out in New York City on Thursday (April 20) in between "Eras Tour" stops.

The "Anti-Hero" singer has been spotted out and about since news of her split from Alwyn was made public earlier this month. "The relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that the breakup "was not dramatic."

Swift went to dinner with Lively and Ryan Reynolds in Manhattan and also grabbed a bite with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in the West Village.

As far as Gigi and Taylor's friendship goes, they've been besties since 2014! From music videos and concerts to Halloween and movie nights, the two have spent quite some time together over the past decade.