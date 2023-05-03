Billie Eilish Breaks Met Gala Rule For Star-Studded Bathroom Selfie
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 3, 2023
Billie Eilish has shared an inside look at the 2023 Met Gala. After the first Monday in May (May 1st), the singer took to her Instagram Stories to share how she broke the Gala's "no selfie" rule and grabbed a star-studded bathroom mirror photo.
The cute photo included actress Elle Fanning, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, and The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey as Eilish held up her phone for the photo and looked like she was mid-laugh. She also added some "no smoking" emojis over the Instagram Story to nod at the sign on the bathroom mirror that read: "No Smoking No Vaping."
On Monday, May 1st, Eilish turned heads on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with a stunning gothic look. This year's Met Gala theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and Eilish paid tribute to the late German designer's iconic ponytail with her own long braid, featuring onyx ribbons. For the rest of her look, Eilish wore a sheer Simone Rocha dress that also featured more elaborate ornamentation from the waist down. While Eilish wasn't joined by her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford on this red carpet, she was joined by her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell. Be sure to check out all of the must-see looks from this year's Met Gala red carpet.
Last month, the "Bad Guy" singer surprised fans with a new song. Eilish teamed up with Labrinth, the composer behind the music of the hit show Euphoria for a new song called "Never Felt So Alone."