Billie Eilish Breaks Met Gala Rule For Star-Studded Bathroom Selfie

Billie Eilish has shared an inside look at the 2023 Met Gala. After the first Monday in May (May 1st), the singer took to her Instagram Stories to share how she broke the Gala's "no selfie" rule and grabbed a star-studded bathroom mirror photo.

The cute photo included actress Elle Fanning, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, and The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey as Eilish held up her phone for the photo and looked like she was mid-laugh. She also added some "no smoking" emojis over the Instagram Story to nod at the sign on the bathroom mirror that read: "No Smoking No Vaping."