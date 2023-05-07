Prince Louis Hilariously Steals The Show At King Charles' Coronation

Not only could he not hold back his yawns during the coronation, he continued his tradition of making faces during a carriage ride with his family as well as on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with other members of the royal family. Even Princess Charlotte and Prince George, the latter of whom served as a Page of Honor, and their mom couldn't hold back their laughter at the little royal's antics.

Whether the 5-year-old was simply tired or getting bored of the royal affair, it's unclear. However, he wouldn't be the only one. Even Katy Perry became a meme for appearing bored during the coronation, as well as another relatable moment where she struggled to find her seat.

Louis' past antics reportedly had the palace prepared to take action to have a nanny subtly sneak him out of Westminster Abbey should he misbehave, but despite yawning he seemed to be on his best behavior, Page Six reports. He did, however, leave the ceremony at one point but only for a short time, returning to join the crowd in singing "God Save the King" as the newly-crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla left the Abbey.