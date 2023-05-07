Prince Louis Hilariously Steals The Show At King Charles' Coronation

By Sarah Tate

May 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

All eyes were turned toward England on Saturday (May 6) as the world tuned into to watch King Charles' coronation as he was officially declared king. Hundreds of guests were in attendance, including Katy Perry and former working royal Prince Harry who was snubbed to the "cheap seats," but one little member of the royal family ended up stealing the show. As usual.

Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, often makes headlines for his hilarious antics at royal events, and his grandfather's coronation was no exception. Even before the ceremony began, Louis couldn't hold back a yawn, a trend that seemingly continued throughout the historic event and which many on social media called "relatable," per Page Six.


TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION
TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2nd L), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (2nd R) look at Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (R) yawning as they arrive at Westminster Abbey
Photo: Getty Images

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England
Photo: Getty Images

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England
Photo: Getty Images

BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (R) and his brother Britain's Prince George of Wales depart following the Coronation Ceremony for Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023.
Photo: Getty Images

Not only could he not hold back his yawns during the coronation, he continued his tradition of making faces during a carriage ride with his family as well as on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with other members of the royal family. Even Princess Charlotte and Prince George, the latter of whom served as a Page of Honor, and their mom couldn't hold back their laughter at the little royal's antics.

Whether the 5-year-old was simply tired or getting bored of the royal affair, it's unclear. However, he wouldn't be the only one. Even Katy Perry became a meme for appearing bored during the coronation, as well as another relatable moment where she struggled to find her seat.

Louis' past antics reportedly had the palace prepared to take action to have a nanny subtly sneak him out of Westminster Abbey should he misbehave, but despite yawning he seemed to be on his best behavior, Page Six reports. He did, however, leave the ceremony at one point but only for a short time, returning to join the crowd in singing "God Save the King" as the newly-crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla left the Abbey.


Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Prince Louis during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Getty Images

BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION
Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Photo: Getty Images

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Page of Honour, Prince George of Wales and Page of Honour
Photo: Getty Images

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince Louis of Wales smiles through the window as he travels with his family back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Getty Images
