Prince Harry Gets Less-Than-Royal Treatment At King Charles Coronation

King Charles III's coronation didn't go without the spilling of some royal tea.

Prince Harry did attend his father's coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (May 6) despite fallout from his bombshell memoir Spare, but he received the less-than-royal treatment at the historic ceremony. The Duke of Sussex was "relegated to the cheap seats" while brother Prince William sat center stage, TMZ reports. In a photo of the ceremony (which you can see below), Harry is seen sitting two rows behind his brother.

He attended the event alone, as Meghan Markle is back home in California with their two children. Harry wasted no time after the coronation to fly back to the U.S. to make it home in time for his son Prince Archie's 4th birthday. Page Six reports he was spotted at the VIP Windsor Suite in Heathrow Airport around 3 p.m. local time Saturday. He was in town for about 24 hours.

Saturday's coronation marks the first time Harry reunites with his family in public amid fallout from his bombshell memoir Spare, released earlier this year. Royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News what can be expected when Harry and William are in the same room again. "I do think that both of these gentlemen are, you know, mature enough to at least be cordial with each other. Maybe there's not going to be any deep conversation going on, but they're very aware that the eyes of the world are going to be on them. Everyone is watching their every move."