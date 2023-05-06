Katy Perry Becomes A Meme (Twice) During King Charles III Coronation

Katy Perry provided the entertainment at King Charles III's coronation in more ways than one.

The "Dark Horse" singer has gone viral on social media not once, but twice, during the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (May 6). The internet thinks Perry was channeling her inner Adele during the ceremony, where she went viral for "looking bored" in a video, similar to when the "Easy On Me" singer had the same expression on her face during a basketball game.

"This is the Katy Perry version of that Adele video 😭," one fan wrote on social media, comparing the two hilarious videos.