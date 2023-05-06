Katy Perry Becomes A Meme (Twice) During King Charles III Coronation

By Dani Medina

May 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry provided the entertainment at King Charles III's coronation in more ways than one.

The "Dark Horse" singer has gone viral on social media not once, but twice, during the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (May 6). The internet thinks Perry was channeling her inner Adele during the ceremony, where she went viral for "looking bored" in a video, similar to when the "Easy On Me" singer had the same expression on her face during a basketball game.

"This is the Katy Perry version of that Adele video 😭," one fan wrote on social media, comparing the two hilarious videos.

In another viral moment, Katy is seen struggling to find her seat for the coronation ceremony, the country's first in 70 years. For nearly 20 seconds, the "California Gurls" singer was moving around the audience, looking confused as she tried to find her assigned seat.

Katy played along (like she always does), and even tweeted to let her fans know that she found her seat.

She's scheduled to headline the Coronation Concert. Also set to perform are Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger, Take That, Andrea Boceli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

Katy Perry
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.