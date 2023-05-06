Katy Perry Becomes A Meme (Twice) During King Charles III Coronation
By Dani Medina
May 6, 2023
Katy Perry provided the entertainment at King Charles III's coronation in more ways than one.
The "Dark Horse" singer has gone viral on social media not once, but twice, during the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (May 6). The internet thinks Perry was channeling her inner Adele during the ceremony, where she went viral for "looking bored" in a video, similar to when the "Easy On Me" singer had the same expression on her face during a basketball game.
"This is the Katy Perry version of that Adele video 😭," one fan wrote on social media, comparing the two hilarious videos.
This is the Katy Perry version of that Adele video 😭 pic.twitter.com/iEaF2ePumP— Varali (@VaraliPRISM) May 6, 2023
The Katy Perry version of Adele pic.twitter.com/yeeuLKlYws— ▫️ZAIN▫️ (@ZA20L) May 6, 2023
In another viral moment, Katy is seen struggling to find her seat for the coronation ceremony, the country's first in 70 years. For nearly 20 seconds, the "California Gurls" singer was moving around the audience, looking confused as she tried to find her assigned seat.
Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023
Katy played along (like she always does), and even tweeted to let her fans know that she found her seat.
don’t worry guys i found my seat— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023
She's scheduled to headline the Coronation Concert. Also set to perform are Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger, Take That, Andrea Boceli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.