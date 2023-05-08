Jessica Simpson has revealed that her father, Joe Simpson, was diagnosed with bone cancer in a recent birthday tribute for her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson. In the heartfelt post from this weekend, the star shared that her daughter's birthday wish went out to her grandpa.

"She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles…“I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family” I said Maxi it should be your wish and she said “we have the same wishes Mom," she recalled in the lengthy post. "3 days later on our way back to Cali she overheard me reading a text from my Dad and asked my mom sitting next to her “GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?” My mom told her to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true…Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work. It did."