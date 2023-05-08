One Illinois City Ranks Among The 'Most Dangerous' In The US

When you think of the most dangerous cities across the country, which come to mind? Perhaps larger cities such as New York, New York Los Angeles, California, and Chicago, Illinois due to their population size, but this is not always the case. In fact, none of the cities mentioned above even made the list of the most dangerous cities across the country. Dangerous rankings in each city were determined by the number of murders and property-related crimes that occurred between 2022 and 2023.

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the most dangerous city in all of Illinois is Rockford. This city also ranks among the top 25 most dangerous cities in America.

Here is what U.S. News & World Report had to say about the most dangerous city in Illinois:

"Rockford’s economy has long relied on manufacturing, but its major industries have evolved over time. In the 1920s, Rockford was one of the country’s largest makers of furniture. Then, it became the nation’s top producer of fasteners, earning it the nickname Screw Capital of the World. Today, Rockford’s economy is tied tightly to the aerospace industry. It also has three large hospital systems and serves as a logistics hub, with a large cargo airport and access to Interstate 90."

